Parcours
Parcours scolaire
école Hinot- Bar le duc 1975 - 1981
ECOLE DE MARBOT- Bar le duc 1976 - 1981
Collège André Theuriet- Bar le duc
6Â°A 5Â°A 4Â°A 3Â°A1981 - 1985
Lycée Raymond Poincaré- Bar le duc
Terminale A11985 - 1988
INSTITUT DE FORMATION EN SOINS INFIRMIERS CENTRE HOSPITALIER- Bar le duc 1988 - 1991
école De Puericultrice- Nancy 1991 - 1992
Institut De Formation Des Cadres De Santé- Saint etienne 2004 - 2005
Parcours entreprise
CHU BRABOIS ENFANTS- Nancy 1991 - 1994
Hopital Armand Trousseau Ap-hp- Paris 1994 - 1995
Hôpital Robert Debré- Paris 1995 - 1996
Hôpital Debrousse- Lyon 1996 - 2004
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Delphine FANONNEL (WEBER)
Vit Ã :
MIONS, France
NÃ©e le :
1 juin 1970 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Mariée 1 enfant
j'habite à MIONS, à 15 km de LYON
Profession :
Cadre puÃ©ricultrice
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Ã‰tats-Unis - France - GrÃ¨ce - Italie - Royaume-Uni - Turquie
