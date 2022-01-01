Delphine LANDOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Delphine LANDOT

  • Vit Ã  :

    SURESNES, France

  • NÃ©e le :

    23 sept. 1971 (50 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Developpeur

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :