Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MAGONTY- Pessac 1981 - 1989
-
Collège Macedo 33600 Pessac- Pessac 1989 - 1993
-
Collège Sainte-jeanne D' Arc Saint-joseph- Pessac 1993 - 1994
-
Lycée Professionnel Saint-vincent De Paul- Bordeaux 1994 - 1998
-
Institut D'aquitaine Les écoles Supérieures Associées- Merignac 1998 - 2001
-
Université Montesquieu Bordeaux Iv- Pessac 2002 - 2003
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Delphine LARTIGUE
-
Vit à :
BORDEAUX, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Australie - États-Unis - Laos - Pérou - Viêt Nam
