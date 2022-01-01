Delphine LOONES est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PABLO PICASSO- Teteghem 1973 - 1981
-
Collège Paul Machy- Dunkerque 1981 - 1986
-
ANGELIER- Malo les bains 1986 - 1987
-
Lycée Auguste Angellier- Dunkerque 1986 - 1987
-
Lycée Sophie Berthelot- Calais 1987 - 1991
-
PIGIER- Calais 1991 - 1993
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Delphine LOONES
-
Vit Ã :
BOSSEE, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1970 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour à tous,
N'hésitez pas à me contacter, je vous répondrai avec grand plaisir. A très bientôt......
Mes coordonnées surArray
Profession :
Accueil en chambres d'hÃ´tes
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Ã‰gypte - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - Italie - Maroc - - Royaume-Uni - Suisse - ThaÃ¯lande - Tunisie
-
Delphine LOONES a reconnu Delphine LOONES sur la photo 2nde (1986-87)
-
Delphine LOONES a reconnu Delphine LOONES sur la photo CE2
-
Delphine LOONES a reconnu Delphine LOONES sur la photo CM2
-
Delphine LOONES a reconnu Delphine LOONES sur la photo BTS "bureautique et secrétariat"