Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Collège Jules Ferry- Maisons alfort 1987 - 1988
Collège Littré- Bourges 1988 - 1990
LYCEE VAUVERT- Vauvert 1990 - 1992
Lycée Jacques Coeur- Bourges 1992 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
INTERMARCHE DUN SUR AURON- Dun sur auron 1994 - 1998
Tulane- Bourges 1998 - 2006
Décathlon- PONTAULT COMBAULT 2006 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Delphine PEYNOT (TSIKLAS)
Vit Ã :
PONTAULT COMBAULT, France
NÃ©e le :
15 mars 1976 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
RESPONSABLE RAYON
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
