Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Francois Premier (Courmemin)- Courmemin 1976 - 1984
-
Ecole De Beaugency (Vernou En Sologne)- Vernou en sologne 1976 - 1984
-
Collège Maurice Genevoix- Romorantin lanthenay 1984 - 1988
-
Lycée Claude De France- Romorantin lanthenay 1988 - 1991
-
CNED- Grenoble
BTS Tourisme1992 - 1994
-
Université Lumière : Lyon Ii- Lyon
DGIN1996 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
-
Garfunkel's- Londres 1991 - 1992
-
Center Park- Chaumont sur tharonne 1994 - 1994
-
Termas Marinas - Recptionniste- Benicasim 1995 - 1995
-
Ecomusée D'alsace- Ungersheim 1995 - 1996
-
Château Du Haut Koenigsbourg- Orschwiller 1997 - 1999
-
Nid De Cigogne- Ostheim 1997 - 1999
-
Transferts Service - Gérante- Trets 2003 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Delphine SEGRET
-
Vit à :
TRETS, France
-
Née le :
13 oct. 1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour,
Comment vont les anciens de l'école de Courmemin ?
Profession :
Gérante d'une société de transport
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Corée du Sud - Espagne - États-Unis - Italie - Japon - Maroc - Nouvelle-Calédonie - Pays-Bas - Portugal - Pérou - Royaume-Uni - République du Costa Rica - Suisse
-
