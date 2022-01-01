RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Romorantin-Lanthenay dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE DU MAIL DE L HOTEL DIEU- Romorantin lanthenay 1976 - 1979
-
ECOLE DU MAIL DES PLATANES- Romorantin lanthenay 1979 - 1984
-
Collège Maurice Genevoix - Autre- Romorantin lanthenay 1984 - 1987
-
Saint François - Autre- Blois 1987 - 1988
-
Collège Notre-dame Des Aydes - Autre- Blois 1987 - 1989
-
Lycée Claude De France - Autre (Voie générale)- Romorantin lanthenay 1989 - 1994
-
IUT DE BOURGES - Autre- Bourges 1994 - 1997
Parcours club
-
ACR- Romorantin lanthenay 1989 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
Ba 273- Romorantin lanthenay 1997 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
-
SOREC- Romorantin lanthenay 1998 - 1998
-
ACIAL- Saint aignan 1999 - 1999
-
ALSER INNOVATION- Chatou 2000 - 2008
-
GOYER - Responsable methodes (Technique)- Fougeres sur bievre 2009 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Jean Marc BRESSY
-
Vit à :
ROMORANTIN LANTHENAY, France
-
Né en :
1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Jm.bressy@wanadoo.fr
Profession :
Responsable methodes
Situation familiale :
pacsé(e)
Enfants :
2