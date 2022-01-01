Election présidentielle 2022

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

  • ACR

     -  Romorantin lanthenay 1989 - maintenant

Parcours militaire

  • Ba 273

     -  Romorantin lanthenay 1997 - 1998

Parcours entreprise

  • SOREC

     -  Romorantin lanthenay 1998 - 1998

  • ACIAL

     -  Saint aignan 1999 - 1999

  • ALSER INNOVATION

     -  Chatou 2000 - 2008

  • GOYER  - Responsable methodes (Technique)

     -  Fougeres sur bievre 2009 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Jean Marc BRESSY

  • Vit à :

    ROMORANTIN LANTHENAY, France

  • Né en :

    1973 (49 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Jm.bressy@wanadoo.fr

  • Profession :

    Responsable methodes

  • Situation familiale :

    pacsé(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :