Parcours
Parcours club
-
SRC ROMORANTIN- Romorantin lanthenay 1982 - 1994
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Maurice Genevoix- Romorantin lanthenay 1986 - 1990
-
Lycée Claude De France- Romorantin lanthenay 1990 - 1994
-
IUT DE BOURGES- Bourges 1994 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
-
DEXIA SOFAXIS - Employé administratif (Administratif)- Bourges 1999 - 2000
-
Gras Savoye - Cadre administratif (Administratif)- Orleans 2001 - 2005
-
OPAC DU LOIRET - Cadre (Autre)- Orleans
Responsable d'agence2005 - 2008
-
GIROPHAM - Responsable Centre de Facturation- Saint jean de braye 2010 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Ludovic DESGLAND
-
Vit à :
LAMOTTE BEUVRON, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable d'agence
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
