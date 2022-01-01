RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac dans l'Académie de BordeauxLe résultat du brevet dans l'Académie de Bordeaux
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
COURS LAMARTINE- Abidjan 1980 - 1983
ECOLE LES SEPT NAINS- Abidjan 1981 - 1985
Alienor D'aquitaine- Cadaujac 1986 - 1989
Collège François Mauriac- Leognan 1989 - 1993
Lycée Alfred Kastler- Talence
1ere S(TI)1993 - 1995
Lycée Victor Louis (Anc Lycée De Talence)- Talence
Bac STT1995 - 1997
Lycée Victor Louis- Talence
BTS Compta Gestion1998 - 2000
Alienor D'aquitaine- Cadaujac 2006 - 2007
Parcours club
Centre De Loisirs Sans Hébergement- Villenave d'ornon 1996 - 1996
LES COQS ROUGES- Gradignan 2004 - 2006
Parcours entreprise
IGESA - Employée (Autre)- Andernos les bains 1997 - 1997
IGESA - Employée (Autre)- Andernos les bains 1998 - 1998
IGESA - Employée (Autre)- Andernos les bains 1999 - 1999
Véga Finance - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Bordeaux 2000 - 2001
Jardiland - Employée administrative (Administratif)- CADAUJAC 2000 - 2004
Jardiland - Employée administrative (Administratif)- VILLENAVE D'ORNON 2004 - maintenant
Parcours de vacances
COLONIE DE VACANCES IGESA- Saintes 1997 - 1997
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Delphine TESSIER (MAGNAN)
Vit à :
SAINT SELVE, France
Née le :
8 oct. 1978 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Secrétaire comptable
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Cote d'Ivoire - Espagne - France - Suisse - Tunisie
Delphine TESSIER (MAGNAN) a reconnu Vincent MORAT sur la photo Terminale STT 12
Delphine TESSIER (MAGNAN) a reconnu Delphine SALEIX (PERRIN) sur la photo Terminale STT 12
Delphine TESSIER (MAGNAN) a reconnu Nathalie CAZASSUS sur la photo Terminale STT 12
Delphine TESSIER (MAGNAN) a reconnu Delphine TESSIER (MAGNAN) sur la photo jardin d'enfants
Delphine TESSIER (MAGNAN) a reconnu Delphine TESSIER (MAGNAN) sur la photo 1ere S option TI
Delphine TESSIER (MAGNAN) a reconnu Delphine TESSIER (MAGNAN) sur la photo 4eA
Delphine TESSIER (MAGNAN) a reconnu Delphine TESSIER (MAGNAN) sur la photo CM1
Delphine TESSIER (MAGNAN) a reconnu Delphine TESSIER (MAGNAN) sur la photo CM2
Delphine TESSIER (MAGNAN) a reconnu Delphine TESSIER (MAGNAN) sur la photo CE2
Delphine TESSIER (MAGNAN) a reconnu Delphine TESSIER (MAGNAN) sur la photo Terminale STT 12