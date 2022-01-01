Denis DENIS GAMBA (GAMBA) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
LES VIGNOLLES- Audincourt 1971 - 1975
Lycée Viette- Montbeliard 1977 - 1978
Parcours entreprise
Filature Japy- Exincourt 1977 - 1977
Psa - Peugeot Citroën- SOCHAUX 1978 - 1979
Alstom- BELFORT 1980 - 1999
Eukorail- Seoul 1999 - 2002
Alstom- PETITE FORET 2003 - 2007
Alstom - Cadre technique (Technique)- CHORZÓW 015 2007 - 2008
Ferroviaria (Alstom) - Cadre technique (Technique)- TURIN 2008 - 2011
Alstom Transport (Alstom) - Cadre technique (Technique)- REICHSHOFFEN 2011 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
11 Ra- Offenburg 1979 - 1980
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Denis DENIS GAMBA (GAMBA)
Vit à :
HAGUENAU, France
Né le :
19 mai 1959 (63 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
La vie est trop courte, alors profitez-en un maximum.
Bonjour à toutes les anciennes connaissances.
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2