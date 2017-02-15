Denis FLEURET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

  • EOR

     -  Coetquidan bellevue

    Puis service au 2Â° GC dans les FFA Ã  Neustadt an der Weinstrasse. Actuellement CBA d'infanterie de rÃ©serve DMD 95

    1984 - 1985

Parcours entreprise

  • Efd France  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  Bougival 1987 - 1988

  • SCHWEPPES FRANCE  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  Paris 1988 - 1990

  • Foucher Formatique  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  Paris 1991 - 1994

  • NEURO DIFFUSION  - Directeur commercial (Commercial)

     -  Le touquet paris plage 1995 - 1997

  • Vxcd-tecnilab Multimédia  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Bron 1997 - 2004

  • Laforêt Immobilier  - GÃ©rant de sociÃ©tÃ© (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)

     -  CLERMONT

    EURL LA SOURCE - BREUIL LE VERT EURL VDI2 - EZANVILLE

    2004 - 2012

  • FRANCO SUISSE  - Conseiler commercial (Commercial)

     -  Antony

    Vente d'appartements en rÃ©sidence de standing

    2012 - 2015

  • PARIS OUEST PROMOTION  - Conseiller commercial immobilier (Commercial)

     -  Paris 2016 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Denis FLEURET

  • Vit Ã  :

    BUTRY SUR OISE, France

  • NÃ© en :

    1962 (61 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    J'ai 5 enfants et cela m'occupe un peu... Sinon, j'aime la vie et ses surprises. Quelle belle aventure !

  • Profession :

    Conseiller commercial immobilier

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    5

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :