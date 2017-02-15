Denis FLEURET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Ecole Maternelle Rue De Moscou (75008)- Paris 1965 - 1968
Ecole Rue De Florence 75008- Paris 1968 - 1973
Collège Condorcet- Paris 1973 - 1975
Octave Greard- Paris 1975 - 1978
Collège Octave Greard Et Maîtrise De Radio France- Paris 1975 - 1978
COLLEGE OCTAVE GREARD- Paris 1975 - 1978
LYCEE DUPERRE- Paris
BEP Commerce1978 - 1980
Lycée D'alembert- Paris
BaccalaurÃ©at G31980 - 1982
ACI- Paris
C'Ã©tait encore la rue de Tocqueville...1985 - 1987
EOR- Coetquidan bellevue
Puis service au 2Â° GC dans les FFA Ã Neustadt an der Weinstrasse. Actuellement CBA d'infanterie de rÃ©serve DMD 951984 - 1985
Efd France - Commercial (Commercial)- Bougival 1987 - 1988
SCHWEPPES FRANCE - Commercial (Commercial)- Paris 1988 - 1990
Foucher Formatique - Commercial (Commercial)- Paris 1991 - 1994
NEURO DIFFUSION - Directeur commercial (Commercial)- Le touquet paris plage 1995 - 1997
Vxcd-tecnilab Multimédia - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Bron 1997 - 2004
Laforêt Immobilier - GÃ©rant de sociÃ©tÃ© (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- CLERMONT
EURL LA SOURCE - BREUIL LE VERT EURL VDI2 - EZANVILLE2004 - 2012
FRANCO SUISSE - Conseiler commercial (Commercial)- Antony
Vente d'appartements en rÃ©sidence de standing2012 - 2015
PARIS OUEST PROMOTION - Conseiller commercial immobilier (Commercial)- Paris 2016 - maintenant
PrÃ©nom Nom :Denis FLEURET
Vit Ã :
BUTRY SUR OISE, France
NÃ© en :
1962 (61 ans)
J'ai 5 enfants et cela m'occupe un peu... Sinon, j'aime la vie et ses surprises. Quelle belle aventure !
Conseiller commercial immobilier
mariÃ©(e)
5
