Didier AVON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SACRE COEUR- Lomme 1960 - 1962
-
Ecole Victor Hugo-maintenon- Lambersart 1962 - 1966
-
Lycée Jean Perrin- Lambersart 1966 - 1969
-
Collège Anne Frank- Lambersart 1969 - 1972
-
Lycée Gustave Eiffel- Armentieres 1972 - 1974
-
Lycée Colbert- Tourcoing 1974 - 1976
-
Lycée Gaston Berger- Lille 1976 - 1978
Parcours entreprise
-
FACEN - Magasinier en attendant mieux (Commercial)- Lille 1979 - 1980
-
SRPNE REXEL BIEVRELEC - Technico-commercial (Commercial)- Faches thumesnil 1980 - 1998
-
Moeller Electric Sa - Technico commercial (Commercial)- Roissy en france 1998 - maintenant
Parcours club
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Didier AVON
-
Vit à :
BEYNOST, France
-
Né en :
1955 (67 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Le même mais en plus vieux,enfin,moins jeune quoi !
Profession :
Technico commercial
Enfants :
2