Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

  • SPIE BATIGNOLLES  - Cadre administratif (Administratif)

     -  Cergy 1984 - 2001

  • SPIE CAPAG

     -  Cergy 1984 - 1991

  • SORETEL  - Directeur administratif (Administratif)

     -  Cergy 1991 - 2002

  • STRAGEFI  - DAF

     -  Ermont 2005 - 2008

  • ENVOL IDF  - Consultant Associé

     -  Cergy 2009 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Dominique LUGASSY

  • Vit à :

    JOUY LE MOUTIER, France

  • Né le :

    16 mai 1956 (66 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Bonjour à ceux qui s'égarent sur ma fiche et à ceux qui y restent à bientôt.

  • Profession :

    Conseil en Création Reprise d'Entreprise

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :