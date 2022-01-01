Dominique LUGASSY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MARTEL- Paris 1962 - 1964
-
école Schnapper- Saint germain en laye 1964 - 1967
-
LYCEE MARCEL ROBY- Saint germain en laye 1967 - 1971
-
ECOLE MARCEL ROBY- Saint germain en laye 1967 - 1972
-
Lycée Jean Baptiste Poquelin- Saint germain en laye 1971 - 1975
-
Université De Nanterre : Paris X- Nanterre 1975 - 1983
-
IAE DE PARIS- Paris 1989 - 1991
-
Cci De Lognes (77150) - Enseignant- Lognes 2009 - maintenant
-
GRETA TOP BESSIERES - Enseignant- Paris 2009 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
MAISON DES JEUNES ET DE LA CULTURE- Saint germain en laye 1965 - 1972
-
ELCAIREUSES ET ECLAIREURS UNIONISTES DE FRANCE- Saint germain en laye 1969 - 1974
-
TUESG- Saint germain en laye 1969 - 1970
-
AIKIDO- Vaureal 1996 - 2001
-
Musaïques- Cergy 1997 - 2003
-
Art Ensemble- Vaureal 2002 - maintenant
-
Modem- Jouy le moutier 2007 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
Er Régiment De Chasseurs Mécanisés- Reims 1978 - 1979
Parcours entreprise
-
SPIE BATIGNOLLES - Cadre administratif (Administratif)- Cergy 1984 - 2001
-
SPIE CAPAG- Cergy 1984 - 1991
-
SORETEL - Directeur administratif (Administratif)- Cergy 1991 - 2002
-
STRAGEFI - DAF- Ermont 2005 - 2008
-
ENVOL IDF - Consultant Associé- Cergy 2009 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Dominique LUGASSY
-
Vit à :
JOUY LE MOUTIER, France
-
Né le :
16 mai 1956 (66 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour à ceux qui s'égarent sur ma fiche et à ceux qui y restent à bientôt.
Profession :
Conseil en Création Reprise d'Entreprise
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3