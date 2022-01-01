RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle au Perreux-sur-Marne
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecola Maternelle Georges Clémenceau- Le perreux sur marne 1958 - 1962
-
Ecole Georges Clémenceau- Le perreux sur marne 1962 - 1964
-
école Primaire De Lattre De Tassigny- Le perreux sur marne 1964 - 1968
-
GEORGES CLEMENCEAU- Le perreux sur marne 1968 - 1972
-
Sep Du Lycée Paul Doumer- Le perreux sur marne 1972 - 1973
-
Lycée Paul Doumer- Le perreux sur marne 1973 - 1974
Parcours club
-
Choeur Vent D'est- Le perreux sur marne 1967 - 1985
-
Croix Rouge Francaise Du Val De Marne - Edir94- Croix rouge 1967 - 1978
-
Conservatoire Municipal- Le perreux sur marne 1970 - 1973
Parcours entreprise
-
Laboratoire Pelloile Tricostéril - Stagiaire (Administratif)- Champigny sur marne 1973 - 1973
-
BRED DIRECT - Stagiaire (Administratif)- Vincennes 1973 - 1973
-
CIC PARIS- Paris 1974 - maintenant
-
Crédit Industriel Et Commercial - Cic - Comité d'entreprise (Administratif)- PARIS 1974 - maintenant
-
Crédit Industriel Et Commercial - Cic - Comite d'entreprise enfance (Autre)- PARIS 1974 - maintenant
Parcours de vacances
-
TELEMAQUE DJERBA- Djerba 1985 - 1998
-
Hotel Le Flamboyant 4*- Saint martin 1998 - 1999
-
Hotel Phokaia- Izmir 1998 - 2008
-
Camping Le Galet- Marseillan plage 2001 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Eliane GUYOT ELIANE (GUYOT)
-
Vit à :
LE PERREUX SUR MARNE, France
-
Née le :
17 juin 1955 (66 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
RAPPELEZ VOUS TOUTES LES BETISES QUE NOUS AVONS PU INVENTER PENDANT CES DEUX ANNEES
Profession :
BANQUE CIC
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
