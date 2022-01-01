RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Rennes
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE GUSTAVE ROUANET- Paris 1965 - 1972
-
Collège Jules Ferry- Paris 1971 - 1979
-
Lycée Jules Ferry- Paris 1971 - 1979
Parcours entreprise
-
Rank Xerox (Xerox) - Ingénieur commercial (Commercial)- COURBEVOIE 1981 - 1989
-
Rank Xerox (Xerox) - Ingénieur commercial (Commercial)- PARIS 1981 - 1989
-
Rank Xerox (Xerox) - Ingénieur commercial (Commercial)- ROUEN 1989 - 1990
-
Rank Xerox (Xerox) - Ingénieur commercial (Commercial)- CAEN 1990 - 1991
-
DOCUSYS RANK XEROX - Ingénieur commercial (Commercial)- Nice 1991 - 1995
-
EGT - Ingénieur commercial (Commercial)- Tours 1995 - 1996
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Elisabeth DUPIRE-D'ANCONA
-
Vit à :
RENNES, France
-
Née le :
2 janv. 1960 (62 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je suis mariée, j'ai 2 garçons et 2 filles. J'étais Ingénieur commercial sur Paris, Caen, et Nice. Aujourd'hui, je suis conseillère municipale et je m'occupe de mes 4 enfants.
Profession :
Mère au foyer
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
4