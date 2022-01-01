Emilie LIEVEN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours club
-
ECOLE DE DANSE MUNICIPALE- Faches thumesnil 1986 - 1996
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE EMILE ZOLA- Faches thumesnil 1986 - 1990
-
Collège Jean Mermoz- Faches thumesnil 1991 - 1995
-
Lycée Faidherbe- Lille 1996 - 1998
-
Lycée Saint-vincent De Paul- Loos 1998 - 2000
-
ESPAS TECOBIO- Lille 2000 - 2004
Parcours entreprise
-
Jbl Com & Cie- Templemars 2004 - 2004
-
Altavia - Chef de projet (Marketing)- LILLE 2005 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Emilie LIEVEN
-
Vit à :
FACHES THUMESNIL, France
-
Née le :
15 nov. 1980 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de projet
Situation familiale :
en union libre