Emmanuel BRANCHELOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Fief Arnaud (Nieul Sur Mer)- Nieul sur mer 1986 - 1991
-
JEAN GUITON- Lagord 1991 - 1995
-
Collège Jean Guiton- La rochelle 1991 - 1995
-
Lycée Léonce Vieljeux- La rochelle 1995 - 1998
-
LEONCE VIELJEUX- Lagord 1995 - 1998
-
Léonce Vieljeux- La rochelle 1995 - 1998
-
Iut D'angoulême- Angouleme 1998 - 2000
Parcours club
-
Golf De La Prée- Marsilly 1992 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
-
DELPHI DIESEL SYSTEMS- Perigny 2001 - 2003
-
Dcns - Direction Des Constructions Navales- RUELLE SUR TOUVRE 2004 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Emmanuel BRANCHELOT
-
Vit Ã :
GOND PONTOUVRE, France
-
NÃ© en :
1980 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Il est toujours agréable de retrouver des personnes que l'on a perdu de vue mais avec qui nous avons passé de bons moments.
Profession :
Technicien d'essai en environnement
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Emmanuel BRANCHELOT a ajoutÃ© Léonce Vieljeux Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Emmanuel BRANCHELOT a reconnu Julien MUSCAT sur la photo 4eme2 anglais renforcé
-
Emmanuel BRANCHELOT a reconnu Ludovic GUERIN sur la photo 4eme2 anglais renforcé
-
Emmanuel BRANCHELOT a reconnu Hubert LEMONNIER sur la photo 4eme2 anglais renforcé
-
Emmanuel BRANCHELOT a reconnu Elodie COULON sur la photo CE2 1988-1989
-
Emmanuel BRANCHELOT a reconnu CÃ©drick MÃˆGE sur la photo CE2 1988-1989
-
Emmanuel BRANCHELOT a reconnu Fabien MOREL sur la photo CE2 1988-1989
-
Emmanuel BRANCHELOT a reconnu Fabien MOREL sur la photo 5eme2 golf
-
Emmanuel BRANCHELOT a reconnu Fabien MOREL sur la photo 5eme2 golf
-
Emmanuel BRANCHELOT a reconnu Emmanuelle COUDERC (BERNADAC) sur la photo 5eme2 golf
-
Emmanuel BRANCHELOT a reconnu Aude MERCERON (GAFFAJOLI) sur la photo 5eme2 golf
-
Emmanuel BRANCHELOT a reconnu Eric DELAHOUSSE sur la photo 5eme2 golf
-
Emmanuel BRANCHELOT a reconnu Guillaume PALLARDY sur la photo 5eme2 golf
-
Emmanuel BRANCHELOT a reconnu Maud POIRIER sur la photo 5eme2 golf
-
Emmanuel BRANCHELOT a reconnu Thomas BOUCARD sur la photo 5eme2 golf