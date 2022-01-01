Emmanuel BROZEK est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
MATERNELLE LES MARRONNIERS- Petite rosselle 1983 - 1987
-
ECOLE VIEILLE VERRERIE- Petite rosselle 1987 - 1993
-
Collège Louis Armand- Petite rosselle 1993 - 1998
-
CUVELETTE- Freyming merlebach 1998 - 2003
-
Centre De Formation D'apprentis- Eschau 2003 - 2006
-
Collège Louis Armand- Petite rosselle 2008 - 2009
Parcours entreprise
-
SPIE EST - Technicien (Technique)- Geispolsheim 2003 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Emmanuel BROZEK
-
Vit à :
STRASBOURG, France
-
Né le :
17 juil. 1981 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Technicien d'étude
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Argentine - Australie - Brésil - Canada - Croatie - Égypte - Émirats Arabes Unis - États-Unis - Grèce - - Maurice - Inde - Indonésie - Kenya - Laos - - Madagascar - Malaisie - Mexique - Philippines - Pérou - Thaïlande
-
