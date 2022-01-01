Emmanuel FERREIRA est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Emmanuel FERREIRA

  • Vit à :

    NEUVILLE EN FERRAIN, France

  • Né le :

    3 févr. 1972 (49 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Salut a tous je ne vous ai pas oublie

  • Profession :

    Chef d'atelier

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Voitures

    Voyages