Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours de vacances

Parcours entreprise

  • Adecco Esch-sur-alzette  - Manoeuvre (Production)

     -  Esch sur alzette 1997 - 1997

  • SIPAG  - Manoeuvre (Production)

     -  Longlaville 1997 - 1998

  • EUROSTAMP  - Technicien Méthodes/Projets (Technique)

     -  Villers la montagne 1998 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Emmanuel GUIDI

  • Vit à :

    VILLERS-LA-MONTAGNE, France

  • Né le :

    15 avril 1976 (45 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Techicien Méthodes/Projets

  • Situation familiale :

    pacsé(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Fan de

    Voyages