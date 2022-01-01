Emmanuel GUIDI est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Albert 1er (Longwy)- Longwy 1982 - 1987
-
Collège Vauban- Longwy 1987 - 1990
-
COLLEGE ALFRED MEZIERES- Longwy 1990 - 1992
-
Lycée Professionnel Reiser- Longlaville 1992 - 1994
-
Lycée Prof. Notre-dame- Mont saint martin 1994 - 1995
-
Lycée Alfred Mézières- Longwy 1995 - 1996
Parcours de vacances
-
Maison- Longwy 1996 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
-
Adecco Esch-sur-alzette - Manoeuvre (Production)- Esch sur alzette 1997 - 1997
-
SIPAG - Manoeuvre (Production)- Longlaville 1997 - 1998
-
EUROSTAMP - Technicien Méthodes/Projets (Technique)- Villers la montagne 1998 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Emmanuel GUIDI
-
Vit à :
VILLERS-LA-MONTAGNE, France
-
Né le :
15 avril 1976 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Techicien Méthodes/Projets
Situation familiale :
pacsé(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Emmanuel GUIDI a ajouté EUROSTAMP à son parcours professionnel
-
Emmanuel GUIDI a ajouté SIPAG à son parcours professionnel
-
Emmanuel GUIDI a ajouté Adecco Esch-sur-alzette à son parcours professionnel
-
Emmanuel GUIDI a ajouté Maison à son parcours associatif
-
Emmanuel GUIDI a ajouté Lycée Alfred Mézières à son parcours scolaire
-
Emmanuel GUIDI a ajouté Lycée Prof. Notre-dame à son parcours scolaire
-
Emmanuel GUIDI a ajouté Lycée Professionnel Reiser à son parcours scolaire
-
Emmanuel GUIDI a ajouté COLLEGE ALFRED MEZIERES à son parcours scolaire
-
Emmanuel GUIDI a ajouté Collège Vauban à son parcours scolaire
-
Emmanuel GUIDI a ajouté Ecole Albert 1er (Longwy) à son parcours scolaire