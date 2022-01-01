Emmanuel JUMELLE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Alexis Conio (Witry Les Reims)- Witry les reims 1984 - 1990
-
Collège Prieur De La Marne- Reims 1990 - 1995
-
Collège Maryse Bastie- Reims 1992 - 1993
-
Aft Iftim- Reims 1997 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
-
BOSCHAT JMC - Employé (Autre)- Reims 1998 - 1999
-
Fichet-bauche - Employé (Autre)- Bazancourt 1999 - maintenant
-
Fichet Bauche (Gunnebo) - Gestionnaire logistique (Autre)- Bazancourt 1999 - maintenant
-
Fichet Sécurité Physique(Gunnebo Group) - Employé (Autre)- Bazancourt 1999 - maintenant
-
Gunnebo (Fichet Bauche)- Bazancourt 1999 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Emmanuel JUMELLE
-
Vit à :
France
-
Né le :
25 févr. 1979 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut tout le monde les gens!!!
Profession :
Gestionnaire Logistique
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Emmanuel JUMELLE a reconnu Emmanuel JUMELLE sur la photo CP
-
Emmanuel JUMELLE a reconnu Emmanuel JUMELLE sur la photo CM1 Me Thomas
-
Emmanuel JUMELLE a reconnu Emmanuel JUMELLE sur la photo CE2
-
Emmanuel JUMELLE a reconnu Emmanuel JUMELLE sur la photo CP/CE1 Me Bayat
-
Emmanuel JUMELLE a reconnu Emmanuel JUMELLE sur la photo cp
-
Emmanuel JUMELLE a reconnu Emmanuel JUMELLE sur la photo 5 D