Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Privé Notre-dame De Mont-roland- Dole 1993 - 1994
-
Collège Marcelle Pardé- Dijon 1997 - 2000
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Emmanuel LE FORT
-
Vit Ã :
NOUMÃ‰A, Nouvelle-Calédonie
-
NÃ© le :
17 mai 1979 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Conseiller technique
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Canada - Colombie - Cuba - Honduras - IndonÃ©sie - Mexique - Nicaragua - Nouvelle-ZÃ©lande - Portugal - Russie - VÃ©nÃ©zuela
-
