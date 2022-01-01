Emmanuel PERIGNON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE ELSA TRIOLET- Talant 1975 - 1985
Lycée Saint Bénigne- Dijon 1990 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
PRESIDENCE DE LA REPUBLIQUE- Paris 1994 - 1995
Ambassade De France- Nouakchott 1995 - 1996
LE GAVROCHE- Londres 1996 - 2001
Hôtel Le Méridien- Bora bora 2001 - 2004
MERIDIEN EKO HOTEL- Lagos 2004 - 2005
Château De Bagnols- Bagnols 2005 - 2005
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Emmanuel PERIGNON
Vit Ã :
AURICE, France
NÃ© le :
21 dÃ©c. 1972 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour,
N'hésiter pas à me contacter si vous le souhaitez sur emmanuelperignon@hotmail.com pour reprendre contact.
A bientôt de vous lire.
Manu
Profession :
Directeur adjoint
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
