Emmanuelle GEOFFROY (ABELLA)

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

  • L'oréal  - Stagiaire (Autre)

     -  CHEVILLY LARUE

    R & D

    1999 - 1999

  • Chanel  - Stagiaire (Autre)

     -  NEUILLY SUR SEINE 2000 - 2000

  • Bourjois (Chanel)  - Stagiaire (Autre)

     -  NEUILLY SUR SEINE

    R & D

    2000 - 2000

  • Unilog (Logica)  - Informaticienne (Informatique)

     -  SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS

    Consultante AMADEUS

    2001 - 2004

  • Amadeus

     -  SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS 2001 - 2007

  • ASTEK SUD EST  - Informaticienne (Informatique)

     -  Sophia antipolis

    Consultante AMADEUS

    2004 - maintenant

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Salut , mon adresse mail emmanuelleabella@yahoo.fr

  • Profession :

    Ingenieur informatique

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :