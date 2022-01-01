Emmanuelle GEOFFROY (ABELLA) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Du Chateau (Sebourg)- Sebourg 1983 - 1987
-
Collège Charles Eisen- Valenciennes 1987 - 1990
-
Collège Feuchères- Nimes 1991 - 1991
-
Lycée Alphonse Daudet- Nimes 1991 - 1994
-
Université Montpellier Ii- Montpellier
DEUG Chimie MST Formulation1994 - 1999
Parcours club
-
ROCK A DEEDEE DANCE CLUB- Montpellier 1994 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
-
L'oréal - Stagiaire (Autre)- CHEVILLY LARUE
R & D1999 - 1999
-
Chanel - Stagiaire (Autre)- NEUILLY SUR SEINE 2000 - 2000
-
Bourjois (Chanel) - Stagiaire (Autre)- NEUILLY SUR SEINE
R & D2000 - 2000
-
Unilog (Logica) - Informaticienne (Informatique)- SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS
Consultante AMADEUS2001 - 2004
-
Amadeus- SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS 2001 - 2007
-
ASTEK SUD EST - Informaticienne (Informatique)- Sophia antipolis
Consultante AMADEUS2004 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Emmanuelle GEOFFROY (ABELLA)
-
Vit à :
TOURRETTES SUR LOUP, France
-
Née le :
29 mai 1976 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut , mon adresse mail emmanuelleabella@yahoo.fr
Profession :
Ingenieur informatique
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2