Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLES MUNICIPALE- Brillac 1983 - 1991
-
Noelnoel- Confolens 1991 - 1995
-
Lycée Emile Roux- Confolens 1995 - 1998
-
Lycée Emile Roux- Confolens 1998 - 2000
Parcours club
-
Gym Volontaire- Brillac 1996 - maintenant
-
LO GERBO BAUDO- Confolens 1997 - 2003
-
Centre Social- Confolens 2001 - maintenant
-
Gym Volontaire- Bussiere boffy 2003 - maintenant
-
FESTIVAL DANSES- Confolens 2004 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
Communauté De Communes Du Confolentais - Agent administratif- Confolens 2002 - 2003
-
Mairie De Bussière Boffy - Secrétaire de mairie (Autre)- Bussiere boffy 2003 - 2007
-
Mairie De Brillac - Secrétaire de mairie (Autre)- Brillac 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Emmanuelle LACOUTURE
-
Vit à :
BRILLAC, France
-
Née en :
1980 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Secrétaire de mairie
Situation familiale :
célibataire