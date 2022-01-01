Emmanuelle PAULEN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Protestante (Hurtigheim)- Hurtigheim 1987 - 1989
-
Ecole Protestante (Quatzenheim)- Quatzenheim 1989 - 1992
-
Collège De La Souffel- Pfulgriesheim
6ème2, 5ème2, 4ème3, 3ème31992 - 1996
-
Lycée Polyvalent Jean Rostand- Strasbourg
Section VSM.1996 - 1997
-
Lycée Bateliers- Strasbourg
Section Bureautique BEP et BAC PRO.1997 - 2002
-
CULTURE ET FORMATION- Saint saulve 1999 - 2000
-
Université Louis Pasteur : Strasbourg I- Strasbourg 2002 - 2002
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Emmanuelle PAULEN
-
Vit à :
HURTIGHEIM, France
-
Née le :
21 févr. 1980 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut à tous les anciens qui me reconnaîtront.
Profession :
Gestionnaire Médicale et Praticienne en Médecines Douces
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Danemark - France - Luxembourg - Suède
Australie - Canada - Espagne - États-Unis - Italie - Mexique - Royaume-Uni - République Dominicaine
-
