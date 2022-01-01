Eric GITTON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
JEAN MOULIN- Caen 1966 - 1971
Collège Jean Moulin- Caen 1971 - 1975
Lycée P S De Laplace- Caen 1975 - 1978
Lycée P S De Laplace- Caen 1978 - 1980
Ecole Nationale Superieure D'arts Et Metiers- Angers 1980 - 1983
Centre Régional De L'école Nationale Supérieure D'arts Et Métiers- Angers
dernière année à Paris, comme tout le monde...1980 - 1983
Parcours entreprise
Marine Nationale Be Ile D''oléron- Toulon 1983 - 1984
3m Company - Ingénieur (Technique)- BEAUCHAMP 1986 - 1989
3m Company- CERGY 1986 - 1989
Matra - Responsable production (Production)- SALBRIS 1989 - 1995
INVENSYS APPLIANCE CONTROLS - Resp qualité + resp production + chef projets (Production)- Thyez 1995 - 2003
ARKOPHARMA - Directeur logistique (Technique)- Carros 2003 - 2004
Air Liquide - Chef de projets (Technique)- SASSENAGE 2004 - 2011
FRESENIUS VIAL - Chef de projet (Technique)- Brezins 2012 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
B.e. Ile D'oleron- Toulon 1983 - 1984
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Eric GITTON
Vit à :
FOUR, France
Né le :
15 déc. 1960 (61 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Plutôt content de ce que je suis devenu... la retraite approche, la santé se maintient avec des douleurs en plus... Si nous avons parcouru un peu de chemin ensemble, rejoignez mon groupe...
Profession :
Chef de projets
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
4
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
