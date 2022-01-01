Eric HERRMANN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DE CORNEILLA- Corneilla del vercol 1981 - 1985
-
Collège Paul Langevin- Elne 1985 - 1989
-
Lycée Clos Banet- Perpignan 1989 - 1992
-
Iut De Nîmes Université De Montpellier Ii- Nimes 1992 - 1995
-
Institut Mediterraneen D"etude Et De Recherche En Informatique Et Robotique (Imerir)- Perpignan 1995 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
-
Pcmedia.net - Développeur informatique (Informatique)- Cabestany 1998 - 1998
-
NOVECOM MEDITERRANEE - Développeur web (Informatique)- Nimes 1999 - 1999
-
UPU- Berne 1999 - 2007
-
Sogeti Régions (Sogeti) - Informaticien (Informatique)- BLAGNAC 2007 - 2013
-
Airbus Group- BLAGNAC 2013 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
TENNIS CLUB- Brax 2007 - 2008
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Eric HERRMANN
-
Vit à :
GRISOLLES, France
-
Né le :
8 févr. 1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Service Manager
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
