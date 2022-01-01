Eric NAGIEL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours entreprise
-
Accenture - Technicien réseaux (Informatique)- SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS 1995 - 1999
-
Andersen (Arthur) - Superviseur Réseaux (Informatique)- Sophia antipolis 1999 - 2002
-
SII - Consultant en informatique (Informatique)- Sophia antipolis 2002 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Eric NAGIEL
-
Vit à :
PEGOMAS, France
-
Né le :
21 mars 1969 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Ingé. Informatique (Réseaux)
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2