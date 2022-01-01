Eric NAGIEL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours entreprise

  • Accenture  - Technicien réseaux (Informatique)

     -  SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS 1995 - 1999

  • Andersen (Arthur)  - Superviseur Réseaux (Informatique)

     -  Sophia antipolis 1999 - 2002

  • SII  - Consultant en informatique (Informatique)

     -  Sophia antipolis 2002 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Eric NAGIEL

  • Vit à :

    PEGOMAS, France

  • Né le :

    21 mars 1969 (53 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Ingé. Informatique (Réseaux)

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :