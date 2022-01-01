Eric SAYA est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours club
-
VIVALDI- Grenoble 1978 - 1990
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jean Mermoz (Poisat)- Poisat 1980 - 1984
-
Collège Fernand Léger- Saint martin d'heres 1984 - 1988
-
Lycée Pablo Néruda- Saint martin d'heres 1988 - 1991
-
Lycée Champollion- Grenoble 1991 - 1992
-
école Des Pupilles De L'air- Grenoble 1997 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
-
Capgemini - Informaticien (Informatique)- GRENOBLE 2000 - 2007
-
Capgemini - Informaticien (Informatique)- MONTBONNOT 2000 - 2007
-
Unilog (Logica) - Informaticien (Informatique)- MEYLAN 2007 - 2013
-
Logica - Informaticien (Informatique)- GRENOBLE 2008 - 2013
-
Cgi- Grenoble 2012 - 2013
-
CNAMTS- Grenoble 2013 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Eric SAYA
-
Vit à :
SEYSSINS, France
-
Né le :
12 oct. 1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Champo, Pablo, Vivaldi, Poisat, Cap, Unilog, Logica, CGI... ecrivez !!
Profession :
Ingenieur informaticien
Situation familiale :
séparé(e)
Enfants :
3