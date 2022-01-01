Eric SAYA est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours club

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Capgemini  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  GRENOBLE 2000 - 2007

  • Unilog (Logica)  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  MEYLAN 2007 - 2013

  • Logica  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  GRENOBLE 2008 - 2013

  • Cgi

     -  Grenoble 2012 - 2013

  • CNAMTS

     -  Grenoble 2013 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Eric SAYA

  • Vit à :

    SEYSSINS, France

  • Né le :

    12 oct. 1973 (49 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Champo, Pablo, Vivaldi, Poisat, Cap, Unilog, Logica, CGI... ecrivez !!

  • Profession :

    Ingenieur informaticien

  • Situation familiale :

    séparé(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :