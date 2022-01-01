Eric TEISSIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE FONTAINE CASSELARDIT- Toulouse
Maternelle 1° année - 2° année - 3° année1969 - 1972
-
Ecole Beauregard (Melun)- Melun
CP1972 - 1973
-
ECOLE BOURRASSOL- Toulouse
CE1 - Mlle Buscail CP - Mme Doumeng1973 - 1974
-
ECOLE FONTAINE BAYONNE- Toulouse
CM2 - Mr Gasc CM1 - Mr Gasc CE2 - Mme Rosières1974 - 1977
-
Collège Albert Camus- Mandelieu la napoule
6°E - 5°F - 4°B - 3°B1977 - 1981
-
Lycée Carnot- Cannes
2° 7 - 1° S2 - 1° S2 - TC21981 - 1985
-
Lycée Marie Curie- Marseille
BTS Services Informatiques1985 - 1987
-
Université De Nice - Sophia Antipolis- Nice
MPM1987 - 1988
-
CNAM- Nice
Réseaux Recherche opérationnelle Génie logiciel Bases de données Méthodologie1996 - 1997
-
CNAM- Nice
Méthodologie (tp)1997 - 1998
-
CNAM- Nice
Méthodologie1998 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
-
BALITRAND - Employé (Autre)- Cannes la bocca
job d'été du 02.07 au 31.081985 - 1985
-
AEROSPATIALE - Informaticien (Informatique)- Cannes la bocca
stagiaire du 02.06 au 27.061986 - 1986
-
BALITRAND - Employé (Autre)- Cannes la bocca
job d'été du 01.07 au 31.081986 - 1986
-
AEROSPATIALE - Informaticien (Informatique)- Cannes la bocca
stagiaire du 19.03 au 25.051987 - 1987
-
BALITRAND - Employé (Autre)- Cannes la bocca
job d'été du 01.07 au 15.091987 - 1987
-
BALITRAND - Employé (Autre)- Cannes la bocca
job d'été du 01.07 au 05.121988 - 1988
-
Ibm - International Business Machines - Informaticien (Informatique)- NICE
Client CNRO / PRO BTP - Cagnes/Mer /// Client Assistance Publique - Marseille1990 - 1991
-
SIRUS - Ingénieur informaticien (Informatique)- Marseille
Client CNRO / PRO BTP - Cagnes/Mer1992 - 1995
-
Gfi Informatique - Ingénieur informaticien (Informatique)- ANTIBES
Client KONE - Nice /// Client SG2 - Sophia Antipolis1995 - 1996
-
Capgemini - Ingénieur informaticien (Informatique)- NICE
Client PRO BTP - Cagnes/Mer1996 - 2007
-
ADDAX INFORMATIQUE - Ingénieur informaticien (Informatique)- Sophia antipolis
Client OEB - La Haye2008 - 2008
-
Move Solutions - Ingénieur informaticien (Informatique)- Lyon
Agence de Lyon2009 - 2010
-
Move Solutions - Ingénieur informaticien (Informatique)- Lyon
Agence de Marseille2010 - 2016
-
Abc Consultant - Ingénieur informaticien (Informatique)- Carry le rouet
ACOSS Cnir-Sud Sophia-Antipolis2016 - 2016
-
Gfi Informatique - Ingénieur informaticien (Informatique)- SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS
ACOSS Cnir-Sud Sophia-Antipolis2016 - 2017
-
BEMORE - Ingénieur informaticien (Informatique)- Nice
ACOSS Cnir-Sud Sophia-Antipolis /// SOPRA Sophia-Antipolis CIPAM Montpellier /// SOPRA Sophia-Antipolis ACOSS Biot /// ATOS Sophia-Antipolis ACOSS Biot2017 - 2023
-
Inetum - Gfi - Ingénieur informaticien (Informatique)- Sophia antipolis
UCN ACOSS Sophia-Antipolis2023 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
92°ri- Clermont ferrand
11° compagnie d'instruction 4° compagnie de combat - 3ème section1988 - 1989
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Eric TEISSIER
-
Vit à :
CANNES LA BOCCA, France
-
Né en :
1966 (57 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour,
je suis ouvert à toute prise de contact,
N'hésitez pas, je vous répondrai.
A bientôt.
Profession :
Ingénieur informaticien
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Eric TEISSIER a ajouté Inetum - Gfi à son parcours professionnel
-
Eric TEISSIER a ajouté BEMORE à son parcours professionnel