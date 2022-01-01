Eric TEISSIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • BALITRAND  - Employé (Autre)

     -  Cannes la bocca

    job d'été du 02.07 au 31.08

    1985 - 1985

  • AEROSPATIALE  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Cannes la bocca

    stagiaire du 02.06 au 27.06

    1986 - 1986

  • BALITRAND  - Employé (Autre)

     -  Cannes la bocca

    job d'été du 01.07 au 31.08

    1986 - 1986

  • AEROSPATIALE  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Cannes la bocca

    stagiaire du 19.03 au 25.05

    1987 - 1987

  • BALITRAND  - Employé (Autre)

     -  Cannes la bocca

    job d'été du 01.07 au 15.09

    1987 - 1987

  • BALITRAND  - Employé (Autre)

     -  Cannes la bocca

    job d'été du 01.07 au 05.12

    1988 - 1988

  • Ibm - International Business Machines  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  NICE

    Client CNRO / PRO BTP - Cagnes/Mer /// Client Assistance Publique - Marseille

    1990 - 1991

  • SIRUS  - Ingénieur informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Marseille

    Client CNRO / PRO BTP - Cagnes/Mer

    1992 - 1995

  • Gfi Informatique  - Ingénieur informaticien (Informatique)

     -  ANTIBES

    Client KONE - Nice /// Client SG2 - Sophia Antipolis

    1995 - 1996

  • Capgemini  - Ingénieur informaticien (Informatique)

     -  NICE

    Client PRO BTP - Cagnes/Mer

    1996 - 2007

  • ADDAX INFORMATIQUE  - Ingénieur informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Sophia antipolis

    Client OEB - La Haye

    2008 - 2008

  • Move Solutions  - Ingénieur informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Lyon

    Agence de Lyon

    2009 - 2010

  • Move Solutions  - Ingénieur informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Lyon

    Agence de Marseille

    2010 - 2016

  • Abc Consultant  - Ingénieur informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Carry le rouet

    ACOSS Cnir-Sud Sophia-Antipolis

    2016 - 2016

  • Gfi Informatique  - Ingénieur informaticien (Informatique)

     -  SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS

    ACOSS Cnir-Sud Sophia-Antipolis

    2016 - 2017

  • BEMORE  - Ingénieur informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Nice

    ACOSS Cnir-Sud Sophia-Antipolis /// SOPRA Sophia-Antipolis CIPAM Montpellier /// SOPRA Sophia-Antipolis ACOSS Biot /// ATOS Sophia-Antipolis ACOSS Biot

    2017 - 2023

  • Inetum - Gfi  - Ingénieur informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Sophia antipolis

    UCN ACOSS Sophia-Antipolis

    2023 - maintenant

Parcours militaire

  • 92°ri

     -  Clermont ferrand

    11° compagnie d'instruction 4° compagnie de combat - 3ème section

    1988 - 1989

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Eric TEISSIER

  • Vit à :

    CANNES LA BOCCA, France

  • Né en :

    1966 (57 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Bonjour,
    je suis ouvert à toute prise de contact,
    N'hésitez pas, je vous répondrai.
    A bientôt.

  • Profession :

    Ingénieur informaticien

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :