Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LE HAUT- Meylan 1971 - 1978
-
Collège Lionel Terray- Meylan 1978 - 1982
-
Lycée Stendhal- Grenoble
1ère S Terminale C1982 - 1985
-
Lycée Champollion- Grenoble 1985 - 1987
-
ECOLE CENTRALE DES ARTS ET MANUFACTURES- Chatenay malabry
Option informatique Générale en 3ème année1987 - 1990
-
STANFORD UNIVERSITY- Stanford
Master of Science - Electrical Engineering1990 - 1991
Parcours entreprise
-
Matra Marconi Space - Chef de projet (Marketing)- Berlin
Project Manager, ESF headquarters1991 - 1993
-
Téléphones (Matra) - Ingénieur (Technique)- BOIS D'ARCY
Software Engineering Manager1993 - 1995
-
Téléphones (Matra) - Chef de produit (Marketing)- GUYANCOURT
Product Manager, advanced services & IN1995 - 1998
-
AXALTO - Directeur marketing (Marketing)- Montrouge
Marketing Director, Servers & Applications Product Line Manager, new SIM cards1998 - 2000
-
Handspring - Chef de produit (Marketing)- Geneve
Product Line Manager2000 - 2003
-
Palm - Chef de produit (Marketing)- Geneve
Product Line Manager, Treo2003 - 2007
-
GOOGLE - Responsable de site (Technique)- Zurich
Product Director & Site Lead2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Eric THOLOMÉ
-
Vit à :
ZUG, Suisse
-
Né le :
4 juil. 1968 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Product Management Director
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3