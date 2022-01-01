Eric THOLOMÉ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours entreprise

  • Matra Marconi Space  - Chef de projet (Marketing)

     -  Berlin

    Project Manager, ESF headquarters

    1991 - 1993

  • Téléphones (Matra)  - Ingénieur (Technique)

     -  BOIS D'ARCY

    Software Engineering Manager

    1993 - 1995

  • Téléphones (Matra)  - Chef de produit (Marketing)

     -  GUYANCOURT

    Product Manager, advanced services & IN

    1995 - 1998

  • AXALTO  - Directeur marketing (Marketing)

     -  Montrouge

    Marketing Director, Servers & Applications Product Line Manager, new SIM cards

    1998 - 2000

  • Handspring  - Chef de produit (Marketing)

     -  Geneve

    Product Line Manager

    2000 - 2003

  • Palm  - Chef de produit (Marketing)

     -  Geneve

    Product Line Manager, Treo

    2003 - 2007

  • GOOGLE  - Responsable de site (Technique)

     -  Zurich

    Product Director & Site Lead

    2007 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Eric THOLOMÉ

  • Vit à :

    ZUG, Suisse

  • Né le :

    4 juil. 1968 (55 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Product Management Director

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

