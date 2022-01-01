Eric VOLO est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Primaire- Saint sorlin en bugey 1985 - 1993
-
Collège Paul Claudel- Lagnieu 1993 - 1998
-
Lycée Professionnel Gabriel Voisin- Bourg en bresse 1998 - 2001
Parcours club
Parcours entreprise
-
Badin-Defforey - CMBD (Comptoirs Modernes)- LAGNIEU 2001 - 2003
-
Saint-Gobain Emballage (Saint-gobain)- LAGNIEU 2003 - 2004
-
Biomérieux- LA BALME LES GROTTES 2006 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Eric VOLO
-
Vit à :
LAGNIEU, France
-
Né le :
9 mai 1982 (40 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Assistant Technique
Situation familiale :
en union libre