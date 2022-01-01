Eric VOLO est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

  • FCSB

     -  Sault brenaz 1988 - 1996

  • ASV

     -  Villebois 1996 - 1999

  • FCSB

     -  Sault brenaz 1999 - 2000

  • MJC

     -  Montalieu vercieu 2000 - 2003

  • Tai-jitsu

     -  Chateau gaillard 2001 - 2003

  • FCSB

     -  Sault brenaz 2005 - 2006

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Eric VOLO

  • Vit à :

    LAGNIEU, France

  • Né le :

    9 mai 1982 (40 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Assistant Technique

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    • Autres

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :