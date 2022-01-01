Estelle DUVAL (WERTH) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole De La Sarre (Imling)- Imling 1979 - 1988
-
Collège La Mesange- Sarrebourg 1988 - 1992
-
Lycée Mangin- Sarrebourg 1992 - 1995
-
Faculté Des Sciences Nancy I- Nancy 1995 - 1996
-
Institut De Formation En Soins Infirmiers Centre Hospitalier Général- Sarrebourg 1996 - 1999
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Estelle DUVAL (WERTH)
-
Vit à :
ALLENWILLER, France
-
Née le :
13 avril 1977 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Coucou!!!
Profession :
Infirmiere
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2