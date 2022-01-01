Evelyne STADA (CASTÉRAN ) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
ECOLE CASALIS- Creteil 1966 - 1969
ECOLE SAVIGNAT- Creteil 1969 - 1971
Ecole Croix Des Meches-chateaubriand- Creteil 1971 - 1974
Collège Louis Issaurat- Creteil 1974 - 1979
Lycée Léon Blum (Anc Lycée Du Lac)- Creteil 1979 - 1982
DUBLIN BUSINESS SCHOOL- Dublin 1983 - 1984
ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY- Phoenix 1985 - 1986
EPSON ENGINEERING EUROPE- Creteil 1986 - 1988
Galileo - Secrétaire de direction (Direction générale)- Amsterdam 1988 - 1991
European Cultural Foundation- Amsterdam 1990 - 1994
Douce France- Amsterdam
Création de ma société Douce France E-commerce1995 - maintenant
NSS- Amsterdam
Comptabilité et service du personnel2005 - 2008
Dieter Schierenberg B.v. - Comptabilité (Autre)- Amsterdam 2008 - maintenant
Manege Zunderdorp- Amsterdam 2004 - 2009
Manege Assendelft- Amsterdam 2009 - maintenant
Prénom Nom :Evelyne STADA (CASTÉRAN )
Vit à :
AMSTERDAM, Pays-Bas
Née le :
20 sept. 1963 (59 ans)
A bientôt
Allemagne - Belgique - Espagne - États-Unis - France - Irlande - Luxembourg - Pays-Bas - Royaume-Uni
Evelyne STADA (CASTÉRAN ) a reconnu Laurent MIQUEL sur la photo terminale D
Evelyne STADA (CASTÉRAN ) a reconnu Michel CASTÉRAN sur la photo seconde C1 1977/1978