Fabien DAGOMMER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • SNCF

     -  PARIS 1979 - maintenant

  • SNCF  - Technicien (Technique)

     -  ACHERES

    Ã©lectricien puis dÃ©panneur sur locomotive technicien informatique

    1981 - 2004

  • DÃ©pÃ´ts (SNCF)

     -  ACHERES 1981 - 2004

  • EMT (SNCF)  - Ouvrier (Production)

     -  ACHERES

    Ã©lectricien puis dÃ©panneur sur locomotive technicien informatique

    1981 - 2004

  • SNCF  - Dirigeant d'unitÃ© (Production)

     -  PARIS

    UnitÃ© informatique 2004-08/2009 UnitÃ© TÃ©lÃ©coms 09/2009

    2004 - 2012

  • SNCF  - Dirigeant d'unitÃ© (Production)

     -  PARIS 2013 - maintenant

Parcours de vacances

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Qui ménage sa monture va loin...

    A bientôt.

  • Profession :

    Cadre dirigeant

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    4

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :