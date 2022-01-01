Fabien MISTLER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Maternelle Gathelot- Clamart 1987 - 1990
-
ECOLE MAIRIE- Clamart 1990 - 1995
-
Collège Alain Fournier- Clamart 1995 - 1999
-
Lycée Jean Jaurès- Chatenay malabry 1999 - 2005
Parcours entreprise
-
Ricoh-france - Technicien (Technique)- Clamart 2005 - 2007
-
Impréssion Conseil Solution - Technicien (Technique)- Boulogne billancourt 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Fabien MISTLER
-
Vit à :
CLAMART, France
-
Né le :
7 avril 1984 (38 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
étudiant
Situation familiale :
célibataire