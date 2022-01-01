Fabrice CLEMENT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Les Marronniers (Roumazieres Loubert)- Roumazieres loubert 1983 - 1988
-
Collège Jean Michaud- Roumazieres loubert 1988 - 1993
-
Lycée Professionnel Pierre André Chabanne- Chasseneuil sur bonnieure 1993 - 1995
-
Lycée Professionnel Louis Armand- Poitiers 1995 - 1997
-
Lycée Louis Armand- Poitiers 1995 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
-
ASSISTOVET- Angouleme 1997 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Fabrice CLEMENT
-
Vit à :
DESCARTES, France
-
Né le :
20 août 1977 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Programmeur
Situation familiale :
célibataire