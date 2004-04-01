Fernand LOUBAYERE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Petit Séminaire Sainte-croix- Chateaugiron 1957 - 1962
-
PETIT SEMINAIRE- Chateaugiron
J'ai fait le secondaire de ma sixiÃ¨me Ã la seconde et ensuite je me suis engagÃ© dans la marine nationale le 08 octobre 1962.AprÃ¨s de 1963 Ã 1983,j'ai fait une carriÃ¨re involontaire dans les sous-marins classiques et nuclÃ©aires:j'ai Ã©tÃ© pris d'office;je totalise 14000 heures de plongÃ©e environ.Je suis mÃ©daillÃ© militaire...Je suis brevetÃ© supÃ©rieur technique (Ã©chelle 4) . etc...1957 - 1962
Parcours militaire
-
S.m.marsouin - Electricien , Electrotechnitien . (Technique)- Lorient
Production d'oxygÃ¨ne sur le troisiÃ¨me SNLE : Le Foudroyant ;1962 - 1983
-
Base Sous-marine- Lorient
J'ai fait mon service militaire sur le sous-marin "REQUIN " pendant 18 mois.dur,dur ....Mais j'en garde un excellent souvenir puisque en totalitÃ©,j'ai fait 20 ans et 8 mois de carriere dans la marine.Ensuite,j'ai fait pere au foyer pendant 4 ans Ã Coueron (44)...ETC...1963 - 1965
Parcours entreprise
-
Nantes-habitat - Technicien (Technique)- Nantes
Agent d'entretien du Siege,rue fÃ©lix faure Ã Nantes... Toute ma troisiÃ¨me carriÃ¨re Ã la mÃ¨me place !!! ! Bon vent Ã N.H .....1987 - 2004
-
KTO TELEVISION - EmployÃ© de service communication (Communication)- Paris
Correspondant bÃ©nÃ©vole vidÃ©aste pour le diocÃ¨se de Quimper et LÃ©on(FinistÃ¨re) depuis le 12 mai 2005. Ã‰mission: le journal des diocÃ¨ses ... J'adore l'informatique et faire de la vidÃ©o de A jusqu'Ã Z ...2005 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
La Marsouinade Atlantique, Union Des 1200 T- Gilles
Administrateur en communication .2016 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Fernand LOUBAYERE
-
Vit Ã :
PONT-L'ABBÃ‰, France
-
NÃ© en :
1944 (78 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Laisse le passé au passé !Regarde vers l'avenir avec confiance:il n'y a pas d'autre façon de maitriser sa vie!Ne ressasse plus les événements d'autrefois et regarde l'avenir avec optimisme.
Profession :
Retraite au 01.04.2004
Situation familiale :
divorcÃ©(e)
Enfants :
5
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
