  • Petit Séminaire Sainte-croix

     -  Chateaugiron 1957 - 1962

  • PETIT SEMINAIRE

     -  Chateaugiron

    J'ai fait le secondaire de ma sixiÃ¨me Ã  la seconde et ensuite je me suis engagÃ© dans la marine nationale le 08 octobre 1962.AprÃ¨s de 1963 Ã  1983,j'ai fait une carriÃ¨re involontaire dans les sous-marins classiques et nuclÃ©aires:j'ai Ã©tÃ© pris d'office;je totalise 14000 heures de plongÃ©e environ.Je suis mÃ©daillÃ© militaire...Je suis brevetÃ© supÃ©rieur technique (Ã©chelle 4) . etc...

    1957 - 1962

  • S.m.marsouin  - Electricien , Electrotechnitien . (Technique)

     -  Lorient

    Production d'oxygÃ¨ne sur le troisiÃ¨me SNLE : Le Foudroyant ;

    1962 - 1983

  • Base Sous-marine

     -  Lorient

    J'ai fait mon service militaire sur le sous-marin "REQUIN " pendant 18 mois.dur,dur ....Mais j'en garde un excellent souvenir puisque en totalitÃ©,j'ai fait 20 ans et 8 mois de carriere dans la marine.Ensuite,j'ai fait pere au foyer pendant 4 ans Ã  Coueron (44)...ETC...

    1963 - 1965

  • Nantes-habitat  - Technicien (Technique)

     -  Nantes

    Agent d'entretien du Siege,rue fÃ©lix faure Ã  Nantes... Toute ma troisiÃ¨me carriÃ¨re Ã  la mÃ¨me place !!! ! Bon vent Ã  N.H .....

    1987 - 2004

  • KTO TELEVISION  - EmployÃ© de service communication (Communication)

     -  Paris

    Correspondant bÃ©nÃ©vole vidÃ©aste pour le diocÃ¨se de Quimper et LÃ©on(FinistÃ¨re) depuis le 12 mai 2005. Ã‰mission: le journal des diocÃ¨ses ... J'adore l'informatique et faire de la vidÃ©o de A jusqu'Ã  Z ...

    2005 - maintenant

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Fernand LOUBAYERE

  • Vit Ã  :

    PONT-L'ABBÃ‰, France

  • NÃ© en :

    1944 (78 ans)

    Laisse le passé au passé !Regarde vers l'avenir avec confiance:il n'y a pas d'autre façon de maitriser sa vie!Ne ressasse plus les événements d'autrefois et regarde l'avenir avec optimisme.

    Retraite au 01.04.2004

    divorcÃ©(e)

    5

