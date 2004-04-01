Fernand LOUBAYERE

Chateaugiron

J'ai fait le secondaire de ma sixiÃ¨me Ã la seconde et ensuite je me suis engagÃ© dans la marine nationale le 08 octobre 1962.AprÃ¨s de 1963 Ã 1983,j'ai fait une carriÃ¨re involontaire dans les sous-marins classiques et nuclÃ©aires:j'ai Ã©tÃ© pris d'office;je totalise 14000 heures de plongÃ©e environ.Je suis mÃ©daillÃ© militaire...Je suis brevetÃ© supÃ©rieur technique (Ã©chelle 4) . etc...