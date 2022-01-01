Florence MARCELOT DUCHATEL (DUCHATEL) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LAMARTINE- Lambersart 1965 - 1972
-
Collège Anne Frank- Lambersart 1973 - 1976
-
La Cessoie- Saint andre lez lille
BEP Sténo-Dactylo1977 - 1979
Parcours entreprise
-
Le Nappage Moderne - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Lambersart 1979 - 1982
-
VERRERIE DES ECOLES- Gennevilliers 1983 - 1983
-
SEMAS- Paris 1984 - 1988
-
ROCHEFORT FINANCES- Paris 1989 - 1994
-
CAISSE CENTRALE DE REASSURNCE- Paris 1989 - maintenant
-
CCR - Assistante Communication (Communication)- Paris
Assistante communication1994 - maintenant
-
CAISSE CENTRALE DE REASSURANCE - Assistante Communication (Communication)- Paris 1994 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Florence MARCELOT DUCHATEL (DUCHATEL)
-
Vit à :
ARGENTEUIL, France
-
Née en :
1962 (60 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Belle la vie, elle mérite d'être vécue!!!
Profession :
Assistante Communication
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1