Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Collège Cl Et G Grange- Seyssuel 1986 - 1990
LYCEE POLYVALENT- Saint romain en gal 1990 - 1992
Lycée Aux Lazaristes- Lyon 1992 - 1994
STID- Saint martin d'heres 1995 - 1997
IUT GEA- Grenoble 1997 - 1998
CERAM BUSINESS SCHOOL- Sophia antipolis 1999 - 2001
Parcours entreprise
SUNGARD FINANCE - Informaticien (Informatique)- Saint cloud
Responsable Recette2001 - 2004
DAIMLER CHRYSLER SERVICES - Informaticien (Informatique)- Bailly
Responsable Recette Utilisateur2004 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Franck BARJON
Vit à :
PARIS, France
Né le :
13 avril 1975 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
célibataire
