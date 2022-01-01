Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Levallois-Perret

Franck GRU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Unilever  - Technicien (Technique)

     -  BOBIGNY

    Achat et SAV

    1989 - 1999

  • Bouygues Telecom  - Autre (Autre)

     -  BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT

    Organisation et Système d'information

    1999 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Franck GRU

  • Vit à :

    LEVALLOIS PERRET, France

  • Né en :

    1966 (56 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Responsable Performance et Lean

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :