Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE SAINT JEAN BAPTISTE DE LA SALLE- Nancy 1980 - 1992
Collège La Malgrange- Jarville la malgrange 1987 - 1992
Lycée La Malgrange- Jarville la malgrange 1993 - 1996
Iut Nancy Charlemagne (Nancy Ii)- Nancy 1997 - 1999
Parcours militaire
Ba 133 Nancy-ochey- Toul 1995 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
OPAC DE NANCY - Commercial (Commercial)- Nancy 1999 - 1999
SALINS DU MIDI ET SALINES DE L EST - Commercial (Commercial)- Varangeville 2000 - 2000
Xerox - Cadre (Autre)- DUBLIN 2000 - 2008
SFR (Numéricable) - Cadre (Autre)- SAINT DENIS DE LA RÉUNION 2008 - 2010
Teotys - Cadre- Port louis 2010 - 2017
Cim Finance - Cadre- Port louis 2017 - 2018
Shopimind - Cadre- Grand baie 2019 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Franck NICOLAS
Vit à :
Ile Maurice
Né en :
1976 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je viens de m'installer à La Réunion depuis le 8 avril 2008,
Profession :
Responsable Operationnel d'Activite
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
