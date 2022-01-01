Franck TOUILLEUX est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

  • 74 Eme Ra

     -  Belfort

    Maréchal Des Logis en BSTN

    1991 - 1992

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Franck TOUILLEUX

  • Vit à :

    VALENCIENNES, France

  • Né en :

    1968 (54 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Responsable Projets Developpement Peintures

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :