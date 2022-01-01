Franck TOUILLEUX est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Lycée La Martinière Terreaux- Lyon
Bac F61983 - 1986
INSTITUT TEXTILE ET CHIMIQUE DE LYON- Lyon 1988 - 1990
Parcours militaire
74 Eme Ra- Belfort
Maréchal Des Logis en BSTN1991 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
BECKER INDUSTRIE- Montbrison 1992 - 1994
Becker Industrial Coatings Ltd- Liverpool 1994 - 1997
BECKER INDUSTRIE- Montbrison 1997 - 1998
SIGMA COATINGS- Bois d'haine 1998 - 2007
Ppg Industrial Coatings - Manager Laboratoire Développement (Technique)- Bois d'haine 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Franck TOUILLEUX
Vit à :
VALENCIENNES, France
Né en :
1968 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable Projets Developpement Peintures
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Australie - Canada - États-Unis - Irlande - Nouvelle-Zélande