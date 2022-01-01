RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Pont-Salomon dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
François HOLLWARTH est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Graine D'eveil- Pont salomon 1977 - 1980
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE- Pont salomon 1980 - 1985
-
Collège Le Monteil- Monistrol sur loire 1985 - 1989
-
Lycée Jacob Holtzer- Firminy 1989 - 1992
-
Lycée Benoît Fourneyron- Saint etienne 1992 - 1994
-
Iut De Saint Etienne - Genie Mecanique Et Producti- Saint etienne 1994 - 1997
Parcours club
-
Tennis Club Pont-salomon- Pont salomon 1988 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
DEVILLE RECTIFICATION- Pont salomon 1997 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :François HOLLWARTH
-
Vit à :
PONT SALOMON, France
-
Né le :
4 févr. 1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Puts a little bit of 51 in all that you drink !!!
Profession :
Technicien achat
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
François HOLLWARTH a reconnu Francois HOLLWARTH sur la photo Petite Section
-