Francois KULIK est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Sacré Coeur- Mouvaux 1984 - 1992
-
Collège Notre-dame Immaculée- Tourcoing 1992 - 1996
-
Collège Maxence Van Der Meersch- Mouvaux 1993 - 1994
-
Lycée Du Sacré Coeur- Tourcoing
Bac ES spe. Anglais1996 - 1999
-
Université Des Sciences Et Technologies De Lille (Ustl) : Lille I- Lille
DEUG Eco-Gestion1999 - 2000
-
Institut De Communication Médicale- Lille
DP2000 - 2002
-
FORCOMEX- Roubaix
Import Export, Logistic2002 - 2003
-
Open University- Milton keynes
Master - Project and Change Management2009 - 2010
Parcours club
-
U.s. Tourcoing- Tourcoing 1992 - 2000
-
Athlétic Club Villeuneuve D'ascq- Villeneuve d'ascq 1999 - 2000
-
ABC MOUVAUX- Mouvaux 1999 - 2001
-
ASPTT LILLE- Lille 2001 - 2004
-
CRUSADERS ATHLETICS- Dublin 2004 - 2005
-
SOURCERERS TAG RUGBY- Dublin 2006 - 2010
Parcours entreprise
-
Ibm - International Business Machines - Technicien Support Lotus Note and OS (Informatique)- DUBLIN 2003 - 2004
-
Vivendi Universal Games (Vivendi) - Specialiste Localisation Jeux Videos (Autre)- DUBLIN
-
SERVICE SOURCE - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Dublin 2005 - 2010
-
ORACLE EMEA - Manager Developement Commercial France/Espagne/Italie/Benelux (Commercial)- Dublin 2011 - 2012
-
ORACLE EMEA - Manager Operations Europe/Moyen-Orient/Afrique (Contrôle de gestion)- Dublin 2012 - 2013
-
Salesforce - Manager, Equipe Developement Commercial - Europe du Sud (Commercial)- Dublin 2013 - 2014
-
Workday - Directeur Business Development Europe (Commercial)- Dublin 2014 - 2016
-
Workday - Directeur Development Commercial Europe / Asie / Pacific / Japon (Commercial)- Dublin 2016 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Francois KULIK
-
Vit à :
WICKLOW TOWN, Irlande
-
Né le :
26 oct. 1981 (40 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Directeur Commercial Europe / Asie / Pacific / Japon
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Francois KULIK a ajouté Workday à son parcours professionnel
-
Francois KULIK a ajouté Workday à son parcours professionnel
-
Francois KULIK a ajouté Salesforce à son parcours professionnel
-
Francois KULIK a ajouté Oracle Emea à son parcours professionnel
-
Francois KULIK a ajouté Oracle Emea à son parcours professionnel
-
Francois KULIK a reconnu Francois KULIK sur la photo European Club Championship