  • Ibm - International Business Machines  - Technicien Support Lotus Note and OS (Informatique)

     -  DUBLIN 2003 - 2004

  • Vivendi Universal Games (Vivendi)  - Specialiste Localisation Jeux Videos (Autre)

     -  DUBLIN

    2004 - 2005

  • SERVICE SOURCE  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Dublin 2005 - 2010

  • ORACLE EMEA  - Manager Developement Commercial France/Espagne/Italie/Benelux (Commercial)

     -  Dublin 2011 - 2012

  • ORACLE EMEA  - Manager Operations Europe/Moyen-Orient/Afrique (Contrôle de gestion)

     -  Dublin 2012 - 2013

  • Salesforce  - Manager, Equipe Developement Commercial - Europe du Sud (Commercial)

     -  Dublin 2013 - 2014

  • Workday  - Directeur Business Development Europe (Commercial)

     -  Dublin 2014 - 2016

  • Workday  - Directeur Development Commercial Europe / Asie / Pacific / Japon (Commercial)

     -  Dublin 2016 - maintenant

  • Prénom Nom :

    Francois KULIK

  • Vit à :

    WICKLOW TOWN, Irlande

  • Né le :

    26 oct. 1981 (40 ans)

  • Profession :

    Directeur Commercial Europe / Asie / Pacific / Japon

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

