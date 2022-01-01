Frederic CHAPET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE MUNICIPALE- Saint antheme 1980 - 1987
Collège Du Val D'ance- Saint antheme 1987 - 1991
LYCEE MONTALEMBERT- Montbrison 1991 - 1995
Lycée Saint-paul Forez- Montbrison 1991 - 1995
Parcours club
CSSA- Saint antheme 1987 - maintenant
Association La Rel'ance- Saint antheme 1995 - 2008
TENNIS CLUB- Montbrison 2006 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
MAIRIE DE ST ANTHEME- Saint antheme 1996 - 2003
Technologie Services- Saint galmier 2003 - 2007
TECHNOLOGIE SERVICES- Montrond les bains 2003 - 2007
MAIRIE DE ST JUST ST RAMBERT- Saint just saint rambert 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Frederic CHAPET
Vit à :
SAINT ANTHEME, France
Né le :
2 mai 1976 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
J invite tous les gens qui me connaissent à me contacter.
A très bientôt
Profession :
Adjoint administratif
Situation familiale :
célibataire