Parcours

Parcours entreprise

  • KSB AMRI  - Ingénieur commercial (Commercial)

     -  La roche chalais 1995 - 2002

  • Ksb Ag (Pegnitz)  - Ingénieur commercial (Commercial)

     -  Nurnberg 2002 - 2007

  • KSB  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Chateauroux 2007 - 2008

  • CRYOSTAR  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Hesingue 2008 - maintenant

A propos

  • Prénom Nom :

    Frederic CHARDOT

  • Vit à :

    KEMBS, France

  • Né le :

    18 déc. 1972 (50 ans)

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

