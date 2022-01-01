Frederic CHARDOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Georges Clémenceau- Epinal 1984 - 1987
-
Collège Notre Dame- Epinal 1987 - 1988
-
Lycée Saint-joseph- Epinal 1988 - 1991
-
Iut Nancy Brabois - Le Montet (Nancy I)- Nancy
Genie mecanique1991 - 1993
-
ESIDEC- Metz 1993 - 1995
-
EXPORT AKADEMIE- Reutlingen
Marketing international1994 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
-
KSB AMRI - Ingénieur commercial (Commercial)- La roche chalais 1995 - 2002
-
Ksb Ag (Pegnitz) - Ingénieur commercial (Commercial)- Nurnberg 2002 - 2007
-
KSB - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Chateauroux 2007 - 2008
-
CRYOSTAR - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Hesingue 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Frederic CHARDOT
-
Vit à :
KEMBS, France
-
Né le :
18 déc. 1972 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Aucune information disponible