Frederic COUVRAT FLEURY (COUVRAT )

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

  • 1 Er Regiment Du Train

     -  Paris

    -Classe au 120 RT Ã  Fontainebleau (78) -Responsable Fourier Ã  l'ECS avec Mme Marairon

    1983 - 1984

Parcours entreprise

  • GENERAL FOODS FRANCE  - Cadre technique (Technique)

     -  Rueil malmaison

    de Janv.1985 Ã  Mars 1987: Filliale logistique 'SETED' Ã  Croissy-Beaubourg

    1985 - 1987

  • COMPTOIR DE LA CONFISERIE  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Saint genest d'ambiere 1987 - 1990

  • UPS  - IngÃ©nieur (Technique)

     -  ORLY 1990 - 1995

  • UPS  - IngÃ©nieur (Technique)

     -  PLAISIR 1995 - 2000

  • Ups Toulouse  - Groupe Support Systemes Operations (Informatique)

     -  Toulouse 2000 - maintenant

