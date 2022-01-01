Frederic COUVRAT FLEURY (COUVRAT ) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
LES DAMES DE MARIE- L'aigle
-
LES DAMES DE MARIE- L'aigle 1964 - 1967
-
Ecole Saint Jean (L Aigle)- L'aigle 1967 - 1972
-
Collège Foch- L'aigle 1972 - 1976
-
Lycée Napoléon- L'aigle
Bac B Economie1976 - 1979
-
IUT TRANSPORT LOGISTIQUE- Evry
Stage 1er annÃ©e chez TFE Ã Vire (14) Stage 2eme annÃ©e chez EuromarchÃ© Porte Auteuil Ã Paris (16).1981 - 1983
Parcours militaire
-
1 Er Regiment Du Train- Paris
-Classe au 120 RT Ã Fontainebleau (78) -Responsable Fourier Ã l'ECS avec Mme Marairon1983 - 1984
Parcours entreprise
-
GENERAL FOODS FRANCE - Cadre technique (Technique)- Rueil malmaison
de Janv.1985 Ã Mars 1987: Filliale logistique 'SETED' Ã Croissy-Beaubourg1985 - 1987
-
COMPTOIR DE LA CONFISERIE - Informaticien (Informatique)- Saint genest d'ambiere 1987 - 1990
-
UPS - IngÃ©nieur (Technique)- ORLY 1990 - 1995
-
UPS - IngÃ©nieur (Technique)- PLAISIR 1995 - 2000
-
Ups Toulouse - Groupe Support Systemes Operations (Informatique)- Toulouse 2000 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Frederic COUVRAT FLEURY (COUVRAT )
-
Vit Ã :
TOULOUSE, France
-
NÃ© le :
24 sept. 1961 (61 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Logisticien
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
-
-
