Frederic GIROT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Frederic GIROT

  • Vit Ã  :

    France

  • NÃ© en :

    1965 (58 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Entre air et eau, aviateur et plongeur. Entre passé et présent, passionné d'archéologie terrestre et en prospections aériennes.

  • Profession :

    Navigant Air France

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :