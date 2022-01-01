Frederic GIROT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Romain Rolland- Tremblay en france 1976 - 1981
-
Lycée Andre Boulloche- Livry gargan 1982 - 1984
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Frederic GIROT
-
Vit Ã :
France
-
NÃ© en :
1965 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Entre air et eau, aviateur et plongeur. Entre passé et présent, passionné d'archéologie terrestre et en prospections aériennes.
Profession :
Navigant Air France
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Autriche - Belgique - BiÃ©lorussie - Bulgarie - Croatie - Espagne - Estonie - Ã‰tats-Unis - Finlande - France - GrÃ¨ce - Hongrie - Irlande - Italie - Japon - Lettonie - Lituanie - Maroc - NorvÃ¨ge - Pays-Bas - Pologne - Portugal - Roumanie - Royaume-Uni - RÃ©publique Dominicaine - Russie - Serbie - Slovaquie - SuÃ¨de - Suisse - TchÃ©quie - Tunisie - Turquie - Ukraine
Argentine - Danemark - IndonÃ©sie - Islande - Kenya - Madagascar - Nouvelle-ZÃ©lande
-
Frederic GIROT a reconnu Frederic GIROT sur la photo Buenos Aires
-
Frederic GIROT a crÃ©Ã© l'album photo 19 février
-
Frederic GIROT a reconnu FrÃ©dÃ©ric GIROT sur la photo Seconde 1 1981-1982
-
Frederic GIROT a ajoutÃ© 3 photos Ã son album 18 février
-
Frederic GIROT a ajoutÃ© 8 photos Ã son album 18 février
-
Frederic GIROT a ajoutÃ© 4 photos Ã son album 18 février
-
Frederic GIROT a crÃ©Ã© l'album photo 18 février
-
Frederic GIROT a ajoutÃ© Lycée Andre Boulloche Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Frederic GIROT a ajoutÃ© Collège Romain Rolland Ã son parcours scolaire